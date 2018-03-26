Storrington woman pleads guilty to stealing £3,200 from employer

A Storrington woman who pleaded guilty to stealing more than £3,000 from her employer has been given a suspended prison sentence, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Laura Topliss-Guile, 34, of New Town Road, Storrington, pleaded guilty to two offences – theft by employee and perverting the course of justice – after stealing £3,200 from William Hill, in Littlehampton, on November 1, 2017.

The CPS said she was charged with perverting the cause of justice after making up a story she was robbed, which she told to Sussex Police later the same day.

At Lewes Crown Court, on Tuesday, March 20, Topliss-Guile pleaded guilty to both charges, according to the CPS.

On the charge of theft, the CPS said, Topliss-Guile was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

The CPS said she was sentenced to nine months in prison on the charge of perverting the course of justice – to run consecutively – also suspended for 24 months.

A CPS spokesman said Topliss-Guile was also sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work and ten days rehabilitation.

She was also handed a compensation order of £2,800 to be paid within 28 days, the CPS added.