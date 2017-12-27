Steyning police station saved from closure

A police presence in Steyning is set to continue after the town’s police station was saved from closure.

For the past 12 months, the station, in Charlton Street, has been the topic of conversation for representatives from Steyning Parish Council, the police and crime commissioner and the local county councillor David Barling.

They have spent many hours walking around the town in hope of finding a suitable alternative site for the station.

Steyning library, the parish offices and a derelict bank were considered before the police and crime commissioner decided to keep the station in Charlton Street.

West Sussex County Councillor David Barling said: “Steyning police station has been saved after a meeting between me, representatives from Steyning Parish Council and representatives from the Sussex Police and crime commissioner.

“We are very pleased to see that the police and crime commissioner has decided to not only retain it but also to refurbish it.

“Work to refurbish the building is expected to get underway in April 2018.

“We are delighted and know that the people of Steyning will be very pleased to have a continued police presence within the town.

“The police station has remained open throughout the past 12 months and, after the refurbishment, the station will become a part-time front office during working hours and as a back office during other times for officers to use it for respite. They do not use it for prisoners.”