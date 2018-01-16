Steyning man found at wheel 14 times over drug drive limit

A Steyning man has been convicted after being found at the wheel of his car more than 14 times over the drug drive limit, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Daniel Brian Yeomans, 30, of Newham Close, Steyning, pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates on Friday (January 12), Sussex Police said.

Yeomans was arrested on April 6, 2017, for being in charge of his Mitsubishi, in Richmond Road, Worthing, with 149 micrograms of cocaine – more than 14 times the legal threshold – and 800b of Benzoylecgonine in his system.

A court heard how Yeomans was found in the driver’s seat of his car with a passenger in the seat next to him.

He told officers he was on his way to collect his sister from hospital before providing a road side sample, the court heard.

A spokesman for the CPS said he pleaded guilty to the offences on Friday before being sentenced later the same day.

He was fined £225 and ordered to pay costs of £625, as well as a victim surcharge of £30.

He also had his licence endorsed with ten penalty points, according to the CPS.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “On April 6, 2017 the Mitsubishi Yeomans was in was approached by officers parked in Richmond Road, Worthing. He became aggressive when asked for his details and a drug test was done.

“Daniel Yeomans, 30, a roofer from Newham Close, Steyning was arrested and charged with being in charge of vehicle while being unfit through drugs.

“He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday (January 12).”