Spate of thefts from parked cars in Horsham

Police say a man was arrested in Heath Way after he was spotted interfering with a vehicle.

In other incidents, thieves stole a catalytic converter from a Honda Jazz parked in a car park in North Street some time between 9am and 5pm on October 26.

And, on the same day, a front number plate was stolen from a Nissan car in Parkside Mews between 9am and 4.45 pm

Sussex Police

In an earlier similar incident, police say that a front number plate was stolen from a Mercedes in Walton Drive between 7am and 6pm on October 21.

And a handbag was stolen from a car parked at a garden centre in London Road, Washington, at around 2.30pm on October 28.