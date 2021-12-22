Southwater residents in fresh call for police action after new vandal attack

Villagers have been plagued by young yobs causing chaos for much of the year.

And anger has again been stirred this week after a driver had ketchup hurled at his windscreen while driving along Worthing Road near The Lintot pub.

He branded them ‘idiots’ after being left ‘barely able to see’ through his car’s windscreen.

Bricks and ketchup have been hurled at passing traffic from the bridge inWorthing Road, Southwater

Furious residents have taken to social media to condemn those responsible.

One urged: “Police must adapt to deal with these repeated underage crimes before someone is killed.”

Back in September a businesswoman was ambushed by youths who threw bricks at her minibus in Worthing Road.

And a string of other incidents have been reported including a stabbing, a swan being shot dead at Southwater Country Park, cars damaged, stones thrown at people and residents being harangued at local shops.

Police have been carrying out ‘high visibility patrols’ in the area but local residents say more needs to be done.