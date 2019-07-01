Southwater man caught driving after taking cannabis

A Southwater man has been banned from driving and fined more than £300 after being caught by police drug-driving.

Officers say that Kieran Sharp, 24, a builders’ agent, of College Road, Southwater, was arrested in Worthing Road, Horsham, on December 22 and charged with driving with 9mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 7, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £323 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Sharp was one of 240 motorists arrested in Sussex as part of Sussex and Surrey Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 2018 to January 1 2019.

Of those, 126 have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.