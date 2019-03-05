Shoreham Airshow trial judge - 'There has been very little factual dispute in the case'

The judge in the trial of Andy Hill over the Shoreham Airshow crash has told the jury that there is 'very little' disagreement over the facts.

Speaking this morning at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Andrew Edis began his summing up of the evidence in the case.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, is standing trial charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies the offences.

With all the evidence now finished, it is now up Mr Justice Edis to provide a summary of the case to the jury before they retire to consider their verdict.

Mr Justice Edis said: "There has been very little factual dispute in the case.

"There has been very little disagreement between witnesses about things which have happened."

He pointed to the crux of the case - the question of why the disaster happened.

"There is of course a significant dispute in the case concerning the reason why things went so disastrously wrong at the Shoreham Airshow in August of 2015.

"What happened is pretty clear. You have a number of videos showing you what happened.

"It is up to you what evidence you find helpful, persuasive, and what evidence you find unconvincing and reject.

"Why it happened is really what the case is about."

The trial continues