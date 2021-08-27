Shoplifter with broken foot tried to steal gin from Burgess Hill Waitrose, say Mid Sussex Police
Mid Sussex Police said they caught up with shoplifters trying to steal gin in Burgess Hill because one of them had a broken foot.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:32 pm
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happened at Waitrose on Wednesday (August 25).
Inspector Taylor told his Twitter followers: “Team supported our Waitrose colleagues in BH yesterday as 2 shoplifters decided to help themselves to 2 bottles of gin and not pay for them.”
“The only issue being was 1 of them had a broken foot so not the quickest get away in the world and we caught up with them,” he said.