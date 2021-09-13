Senior Horsham councillor speaks out after ‘very traumatic’ attack which left man with serious injuries

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters and Wellbeing councillor Claire Vickers said the council is aware of last Thursday’s assault (9 September).

She added: “[It was] very traumatic for the victim involved. We understand that Sussex Police are fully investigating the incident.

“In terms of security measures, some areas of Horsham Park are covered by the Public Space CCTV Network, these cameras are fully functional during the day and after dark, and are monitored by Sussex Police.”

The council’s Neighbourhood Wardens patrol the site as a means of inspecting as well as deterring any anti-social behaviour in daylight hours, the cabinet member said.