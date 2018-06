Police investigated reports of gunmen on the loose in a Horsham woodland.

Officers said reports were received of three men with guns in Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods on Tuesday evening (June 19).

The police helicopter was called and - along with officers - scoured the area off Hampers Lane just after 7pm. The men were not found.

Police said no suspicious activity was found in the search and there was no evidence of any criminality.