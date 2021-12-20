Redhill man with connections to Crawley wanted on recall to prison
A Redhill man, who has connections to Surrey, Crawley, and the West Sussex area, is wanted by Surrey Police on recall to prison.
Daryl Burton, 32, is described as a white man, 5ft 5’’ tall with brown eyes and hair. Daryl is medium build with tattoos on his left arm.
If you have any information about where he might be, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45210132696 via:
• Webchat on the website - surrey.police.uk.
• Or calling 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.