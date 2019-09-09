Ram raid at village supermarket near Horsham

Sussex Police are investigating a ram raid at a village supermarket near Horsham.

Horsham Police said on Twitter: “We are investigating a ram raid at the Co-op in High Street, #PartridgeGreen in the early hours of this morning (September 9).”

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817994 SUS-180108-084428001

The spokesman said a number of witnesses had already been spoken to.

But he urged anyone with information that might help the investigation to get in touch with officers.

