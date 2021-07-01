After the Home Affairs Select Committee (HASC) published its Violence and Abuse Towards Retail Workers First Report, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said she acknowledged the committee’s recommendations and welcomed recognition of the progress made in Sussex to tackle business crime.

She said: “I have already been encouraging many of our newly-elected PCCs to share the approach of my Safer Sussex Business Partnership to better understand the scale of shoplifting, abuse and assaults and examine the reporting, recording and police response to it.”

Katy added that there is a need to overcome data-sharing barriers to help identify prolific offenders and trends and reporting incidents needs to be made much easier for shopworkers.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne. Photo: Steve Robards

She said: “It’s essential for the future of our high streets and the communities they serve that all PCC’s include business crime and retail crime in particular in their policing priorities.

“I am very encouraged by the way that Sussex Police has gripped business crime with a Divisional Commander now leading a dedicated team that includes specially trained officers in our call centre and support for businesses to capture and transfer vital digital evidence of incidents.