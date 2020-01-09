Possible link between Partridge Green crash and Horsham burglary

Sussex Police is investigating after a crash involving what is believed to be a stolen vehicle in Partridge Green.

Police said a blue Kia Rio left the road and rolled on Church Road, close to the entrance of the tip, at 6.35am on Saturday, December 21.

Police

A spokesperson said: "Police are appealing to any witnesses to the accident to try to establish who the driver and occupants were.

"The car is believed to have been stolen and may be linked to a burglary in Horsham.

"Two men, aged 22 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, burglary and dangerous driving. Both were released under investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial 315 of 21/12.