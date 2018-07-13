Police warning after Horsham bike theft increase

A warning has gone out to bike owners in Horsham following an increase in thefts in the town.

Sussex Police are reminding owners of pedal cycles to secure their property at all times using a good quality bike lock.

Police appeal

Recent burglaries reported to the police are:

- Forge Way, Billingshurst, between 10.15am and 3.35pm o July 7.

The read door was broken and cash was stolen.

- Coleridge Close, Horsham, between 8am and 12.10pm on July 12.

Rear door was damaged and entry gained to property. Laptops and mobile phone stolen.

- The Brook, Southwater, between 10am and 3pm on July 10.

Rear door broken and jewellery stolen.

- Kings Road, Horsham, between 2pm and 5.40pm on July 12.

Three bikes stolen from shed.

- Northdown Close, Horsham, between 1am and 7am on July 7.

A bike was stolen from an insecure shed.

