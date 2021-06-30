Police warn car owners after catalytic converters stolen in Mid Sussex

Police are now urging car owners to watch out for suspicious activity around their cars.

They said one system was stolen from a Honda Jazz parked outside the owner’s home off Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, between Monday (June 21) and Wednesday (June 23).

The other, police said, was taken from a Lexus parked in the North Car Park at the South of England Showground, between 11.45pm and 12.30pm on Sunday (June 27).

Police said catalytic converters have been stolen from two vehicles in the Mid Sussex area.

Sussex police have issued the following advice to prevent catalytic converter thefts:

Protect your car by asking your dealer if they can give you any advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

Mark your catalytic converter with a forensic marker and register your converter to make it harder for thieves to dispose of.

Park your car somewhere well-lit and overlooked, among as many cars as possible.

Try to park so the converter can’t be easily reached – close to a wall or fence. Try not to park at the end of the row if there are free spaces.

For more information on how to protect your vehicle, visit www.sussex.police.uk.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police continue to gather information around such thefts, and encourage people to report any offences or suspicious behaviour to us to help us build that intelligence, by contacting us online or by calling 101. “Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity taking place should call 999 at once, he added.

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Sussex.