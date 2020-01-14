Police urge vigilance after ‘disgusting’ crimes in Horsham

Sussex Police are urging vigilance after a spate ‘disgusting’ crimes in Horsham.

Catalytic converters, a vital part of a car’s exhaust system, have been reported missing from vehicles in ‘specific areas’ of the town, according to Sussex Police.

But Chief Inspector Michael Hodder of the Roads Policing Unit slammed the thefts as ‘disgusting’.

He said: “Thieves are taking these for the metals inside and don’t care about the car owner.

“Consider if this was a mobility car or the only way someone can care for someone and the cost implications.

“We will do what we can to catch them.”

A police spokesman confirmed the thefts had been ‘happening since mid-November’.

He added: “The areas that are mainly being targeted at this time are south of Harwood Road and north of Brighton Road.

“The vehicles that are of interest are mainly Toyotas and Hondas. However other areas and vehicles have also had their catalytic converters stolen.”

Officers have investigated ‘all lines of enquiry of the reports we have received so far’, he added.

The spokesman said: “[We] remind vehicle owners to report any suspicious activity and to park their vehicle close to any CCTV and in well-lit areas.”

