Police threaten to prosecute people who filmed M23 crash

Whilst dealing with a road traffic collision on the M23 on Friday afternoon (June 25), officers saw 'several motorists' videoing the scene.

A spokesperson for Crawley Police added: "You will all receive your prosecutions in the post shortly."

It remains unclear which law the police would enforce with these prosecutions.

According to gov.uk, it is illegal to hold a phone whilst driving or riding a motorcycle.

The law states: "You must stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. The police can stop you if they think you're not in control because you're distracted and you can be prosecuted.

"This law still applies if you're; stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic and supervising a learner driver."