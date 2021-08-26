People complained of stones being thrown through windows, things being thrown at people including children, cars being damaged and footballs being booted at cars.

And now a senior police officer has spoken out amid the havoc.

Sergeant Alistair Brodie, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of further antisocial behaviour issues involving youths in Southwater.

“We are committed to working with partner agencies and our colleagues across the district and we are taking steps to prevent further offences and reassure the community.”

Police will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area in a bid to end the chaos, he added.

Sergeant Brodie said: “I would urge the local community to remain vigilant, and continue to report any matters of concern or incidents of antisocial behaviour – or any other crime – to us. Our success in challenging this type of behaviour relies heavily on support from the public”