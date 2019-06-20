Police search for missing Steyning teenager

Police area appealing for information on a teenager missing from Steyning.

Sussex Police said officers are searching for 13-year-old Macey Turner, from Steyning.

Macey Turner

She was last seen near Littlehampton Railway Station at around 2pm yesterday (June 19), police said.

She is described by police as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with very long, dark-coloured hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue skirt or dress with black trainers.

If you see Macey or know where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting 205 of 19/06.