Police search for missing 10-year-old girl from Hassocks

Yasmin was last seen leaving her home address in Hassocks at around 8.45am on Wednesday (May 19), police said.

A police spokesman said: “She is described as 5’ 6”, with long dark hair possibly worn back and was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings, black school shoes and a cream hooded top.”

Yasmin has links to Brighton and Hove, police added.

Missing 10-year-old Yasmin Tas from Hassocks. Picture: Sussex Police