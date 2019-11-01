Police respond to ‘large number of youths’ in Horsham

Reports of a ‘large number of youths’ causing antisocial behaviour in Horsham sparked a police response.

Officers were alerted yesterday evening to the group in the Granary Way area, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Police

He added: “About 8.23pm on Thursday, October 31, police received reports of a large number of youths causing antisocial behaviour.”

Officers attended the scene and the group dispersed, he added.

But no offences were identified during the incident according to police.

