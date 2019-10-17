Police recover weapons after spate of criminal damage in Horsham and Crawley

A ‘powerful catapult’ and parts of a dismantled air rifle have been recovered by police investigating a spate of criminal damage in Horsham and Crawley yesterday.

Police say that firearms officers responded along with a police helicopter after officers received ‘numerous reports of deliberate damage’ believed to have been caused by ball bearings being fired.

Police say two people were hurt and a number of vehicles and buildings were damaged.

A spokesman said: “Two people were treated for minor injuries, believed to be caused from ball bearings.

“Officers carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and arrested two suspects in Crawley in the early hours of Thursday morning (today).

“The two men from Crawley, aged 39 and 19, were detained on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody at this stage.”

Detective Sergeant Martin Drabble added: “We are treating these incidents seriously and have made two arrests in connection with this.

“We do not believe these were targeted attacks but enquries are going to establish the full circumstances.

“We are carrying out further searches today and we have recovered a catapult and parts of a dismantled air weapon.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses or from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incidents or any victims who have not come forward so far.”

Anyone who can help is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Cranfield.