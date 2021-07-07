Police receive reports of travellers setting up camp in Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said police received numerous calls on Tuesday (July 6) at about 6pm from residents and members of the public.

Callers informed police that there were ‘numerous caravans and vehicles entering the site’, he said.

“Like in all cases where we have unauthorised encampments across Sussex, we will now liaise with the landowner,” said Inspector Taylor.

Police received reports of travellers moving into the Marle Place Recreation Ground, near Upper St John’s Road, Burgess Hill.

He said police would carry out a site assessment to see what impact the encampment is having on the community.

“The landowner will then have to instruct the encampment or the people in that encampment to vacate the land and if they don’t we will look at how to move it forward,” he said.

“That could involve police powers or it could mean the local council taking them to court,” said Inspector Taylor.