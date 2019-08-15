Police presence in village following burglary

Police are patrolling a village near Horsham after reports of a burglary and theft.
Horsham Police said on Twitter: “On foot patrol in #Ashurst now, after recent reports of outbuilding burglary & theft from vehicle.”
They urged residents to ‘always report’ suspicious activity.
Horsham Police added: “There’s plenty of security advice on @sussex_police website, use the search bar.”
