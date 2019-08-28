Police presence in South Downs village following reports of incidents

Police are patrolling in a South Downs village following reports of thefts from vehicles.
Horsham Police said on Twitter: “Foot patrol in #Cowfold, recent reports of thefts from vehicles.”
The spokesman urged drivers to remove cash and valuables and to ensure the vehicle is locked.
He added: “It can be easy to accidentally unlock with a remote fob: maybe consider doing a final check at bedtime if keys are in a pocket!”
