Police issue warning after reports of thefts from vehicles

Police are urging Horsham drivers to lock their vehicles following reports of thefts from vehicles.

In a warning, issued on Twitter, Horsham Police said: “There have been reports of thefts from vehicles in north Horsham/Roffey involving vehicles left unlocked.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards

“Remember to lock your vehicles and report any incidents especially if there’s clear CCTV footage of suspects.”

Anyone reporting a theft should quote Operation Blackout, they added.

