Police investigating sexual assault in Crawley
Police are investigating a sexual assault in a playing field in Crawley.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 1:17 pm
Officers received a report a woman was sexually assaulted at Ifield Green, Crawley, on Tuesday afternoon, 12 October, police said.
A spokesman added: “Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this isolated incident.
“The woman is being supported by specially trained officers. Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation can contact the police either online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting serial 1263 of 13/10.”