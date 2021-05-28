Police hunt for masked gang after Crawley burglary and arson attack

Police say that officers were called to a property in Lime Close, Langley Green, when ‘four or five masked men’ were seen running from the property at around 3.45pm on Tuesday (May 25).

A spokesman said: “Nobody was hurt during the burglary. A laptop and quantity of cash were taken from inside the address. The men were wearing hooded tops, face masks and gloves.

“Around 11pm on Thursday (May 27) police received a report of a car on fire in Lime Close. It was reported the fire had been started deliberately by a man wearing a light-coloured hooded top and a face mask.

“Officers are investigating both incidents and are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity around the relevant times.