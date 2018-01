The police helicopter was called to assist officers in Horsham this afternoon (January 26).

Officers said they received reports a silver Jeep Cherokee, stolen from Faygate on Wednesday, had been spotted in the Roffey area.

Police searched the area at about 12.15pm but the vehicle was not located.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was called to assist at 2.45pm and was seen circling the town.

Police said the vehicle has still not been found.