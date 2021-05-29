Police helicopter assists search for man in Crawley after vehicle pursuit
Police searched for a man in Crawley, who made off from a car involved in a pursuit.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:06 pm
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) assisted in the search for a suspect in the Tilgate area.
Sussex Police confirmed the incident followed a 'short pursuit' of a 'vehicle of interest' shortly before 12pm.
The driver left the car during the chase and a police helicopter was called to assist a search, police confirmed.
In an update at 5.30pm, police said the vehicle had been found but could not confirm if any arrests had been made.