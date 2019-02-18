Police crackdown on Nighthawking in Horsham district

Police have been patrolling ‘in and around the town’ as they continue to crackdown on Nighthawking in the Horsham district.

Horsham Police said officers were on an early morning patrol in Billingshurst on Friday (February 15) as they investigated reports of Nighthawking in the area.

Nighthawking is the act of illegal metal detecting and theft of archaeological artifacts from protected sites at night.

On Twitter Horsham Police said: “Billingshurst patrol this morning after reports of Night Hawking (illegal metal detecting) in and around the town. Any strange lights at night in fields etc. Please call us.”