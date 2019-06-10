Police chase through Lancing and Shoreham ends in Bramber back garden hideout

Police have arrested a man after chasing a stolen vehicle through Lancing and Shoreham.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said officers were informed a stolen Ford Focus was travelling along the A259 in Lancing on Friday evening (June 7).

Sussex Police

It was pursued by police along Old Shoreham Road, said police, onto the A283 and to the High Tree's roundabout in Bramber where the driver fled the vehicle.

The driver, 19-year-old Oltjan Mici, of Pasture Road in Lewisham, was found hiding in the bushes in a back garden near by, police said.

The police spokesman said Mici was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving a vehicle which had been taken without the owner's consent, actual bodily harm and two counts of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on today (June 10).