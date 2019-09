Police stopped a driver going the wrong way around a roundabout in Horsham.

Horsham Police said on Twitter that the driver was caught going the wrong way round the roundabout on the junction of the A29 and the A264 at Five Oaks.

The vehicle was stopped following the incident, said police, which happened at just before 5am this morning.

The driver was issued a traffic offence report for driving without due care and attention, said a police spokesman.