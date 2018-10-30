Police called to incident at Southwater Country Park

Police were called to Southwater as they investigated reports of a man acting ‘suspiciously’ at the country park.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence at the Mill Straight entrance to Southwater County Park on Friday afternoon (October 26).

Police have confirmed today (October 30) officers were called to the country park last week after a man in a van was seen acting suspiciously.

Officers said a woman was walking her dog along Mill Straight when a van passed her and slowed down. It completed a U-turn and turned into the Country Park entrance.

The driver got out and approached the woman who ran off. Police said she was not hurt.

Police said the van entered the country park between 3.45pm and 4.30pm and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 838 of 26/10.