Police called as Mid Sussex resident 'refused to return' expensive Star Wars costume

Concerns came from a hire shop in Manchester after it was alleged that one of the shop's customers, from Mid Sussex, had refused to return a 'somewhat expensive' Star Wars costume which had been hired to them for just three days.

Officers from the Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Police team received the call and Inspector Darren Taylor said it was 'one for the team to fly into action and take a look at'.

Alerting followers on social media, Inspector Taylor said: "Feel the Force! Team have received a report from a hire shop in Manchester after an alleged customer from Mid Sussex refused to return a somewhat expensive Star Wars fancy dress costume to them after hiring it for three days. One for the team to fly into action and take a look at."