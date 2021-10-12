Police arrest man after ‘altercation’ in Crawley
A man has been arrested after an ‘altercation’ in a town.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:11 pm
Police were called around 11am on Monday, October 11, to reports of an altercation involving two men in the vicinity of Manor Royal, Crawley, a spokesman said.
He added: “Officers attended and arrested a man on suspicion of affray. He remains in police custody at this time.
“A second man was passed into the care of medical staff.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 418 of 11/10.”