Police appeal for information about video of ‘mindless person’ driving on Staplefield village green
Mid Sussex Police have appealed for information about a video that reportedly shows someone driving on Staplefield village green.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 1:39 pm
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident allegedly happened at 2am on Monday morning (September 20).
“Gather there may be a video knocking around of some mindless person driving a vehicle all over Staplefield Village Green,” Inspector Taylor told his Twitter followers.
“Has anyone seen the video or has a copy of it?”, he said, asking whether the footage shows the index of the vehicle.
Inspector Taylor has urged anyone with a copy of the video to get in touch.
People can report non-emergency incidents to police by calling 101 or visiting www.sussex.police.uk