A spokesperson said: "We are still appealing for assistance in identifying a woman we would like to speak to in relation to an ongoing investigation into a public disorder offence.

"The incident took place on Saturday, 21 August, at the Foresters Pub in Horley at around 7.15pm, and was reported to have involved racial and verbal abuse of staff at the pub.

"If you can help us identify this woman, please contact us quoting reference number PR/45210088838 via:

Surrey Police are appealing for assistance in identifying a woman in relation to an ongoing public disorder offence in Horley

"Webchat on our website police.uk, online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/, or calling us on 101.