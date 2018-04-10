Police appeal after man attacked in Crawley with baseball bats and crowbars

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by a group of suspects armed with baseball bats and crowbars in Crawley.

Sussex Police say that the 44-year-old victim was standing within a walkway in Somerley Drive using his mobile phone at about 10.30pm on Monday (April 9) when a silver Ford Focus pulled up and three or four men, who had their faces covered, got out, walked over to him and beat him.

They then made off in the car.

He suffered a serious head injury and a broken arm and was taken to East Surrey Hospital.

He has now been transferred to St George’s Hospital in London and is in critical condition.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “This was a violent attack which has left the victim in a critical condition. We want to hear from anyone who witnessed this or has any information about the suspects or the vehicle they were using.”

If you witnessed the attack or have any information please contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Gibbs.