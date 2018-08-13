Police appeal after jewellery stolen

Police are asking anyone offered these distinctive items of jewellery for sale to come forward.
This follows a burglary in Guildford in July.
On July 29, a burglary at a property in the town was reported to police and items seen in the photos have been taken.
Police said: “Perhaps you’re a pawnbroker or work in a second-hand jewellery store - have you been offered these items?
“If you’ve seen any of these items, or have information about this incident, please call 101, quoting PR/45180080969.”
Do you have similar items and want to keep them safe?
• Register your property at www.immobilise.com
• Mark your property with a forensic marking product such as SelectaDNA.
For more tips, visit www.surrey.police.uk/burglary.