Pickpocket warning goes out to Horsham shoppers
A warning over pickpockets has gone out to Christmas shoppers from Horsham Police.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 8:45 am
People are being urged to keep a close eye on their purses and wallets while shopping in the town.
A spokesman said: “We’ve received reports of purses being stolen in Horsham.
“Are you doing your Christmas shopping? Be aware of people around you and ensure you secure your bags properly and don’t carry wallets in your back pocket.
“Don’t give pickpockets easy access to your property.”