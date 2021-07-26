Pet cat shot in Horsham

Officers were alerted on Friday after a vet found a pellet lodged in the cat’s side.

A spokesman said: “It is believed to have come from an air rifle, and the injury was caused some time after May 31 while the cat was missing from its home.

“The cat is now recovering.”

A cat was shot in Horsham

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 667 of 23/07.

People have reacted with horror to the shooting after the cat’s owner posted a message online.