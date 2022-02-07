Pensioner has £100 stolen after woman pretends to be a charity worker in Storrington

Horsham Police have confirmed the victim was approached by the female asking for donations for a charity. When she opened her purse for a pound coin, the suspect stole £100 and then ran away.

The suspect has been described by police as having an accent, wearing an orange coat and being in her early 20’s, she also had a keyboard with her.

There is CCTV in the area that is being looked at by police, who hope to gain more information about the incident.

The victim has been contacted by police to ensure her welfare, whilst she was left shaken by the incident she is unhurt.

The police said it would like to remind people about keeping their money, mobile phones etc out of sight. If anyone is approached by anyone asking for donations, police have asked them to ensure they see ID before entering into conversation or giving them money.

Horsham Police gave asked If anyone has any information about this incident, to contact them quoting reference 620 of the 1'st February.