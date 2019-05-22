Pair charged with theft from Crawley Primark

Two people have been charged following a theft from Primark in Crawley.

Andrea Fagarasanu and Cosmina Marin will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court next Friday (May 31).

The entrance to County Mall. Picture via Google Maps

A third person, Nicoleta Beliva, was also charged and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court next Thursday (May 30).

Crawley Police gave thanks to a member of the public and security staff at County Mall.

Crawley Police said on social media: "Thanks to a member of the public and County Mall security — Andrea Fagarasanu and Cosmina Marin were charged with theft from Primark and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 31.

"Nicoleta Belivan was also charged and will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on May 30."