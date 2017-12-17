One in custody for drug-driving in Horsham

A person is in custody for drug-driving after being stopped by police in Horsham last night.

Officers stopped the vehicle following a report from a member of public that it was being driven ‘erratically’ and with no lights on, on the A24.

Sussex Police has made a significant investment in its ongoing campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving this Christmas.

Approximately 300 officers across the force are now fully qualified to test motorists for drugs at the roadside.

This is in addition to the hundreds more officers already able to test for drink-driving, making it harder than ever for motorists to get away with offences which put their lives and others’ at risk.