One arrested after fight in Steyning involving 20 people

One person has been arrested after a fight outside a club involving some 20 people, according to police.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a street disturbance in Shooting Field, Steyning, shortly after 11pm on Saturday night (January 6).

Charlie Bartholomew, 23, a fence erector, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was arrested and charged with using threatening behaviour, obstructing police, and assaulting two women police officers in the execution of their duty, police said.

He has been bailed to appear before Worthing magistrates on Tuesday, February 6, at 10am.

Police said enquires are continuing.

Anyone who saw anything or who may have other information about the incident is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1227 of 06/01.

A police spokesman added: “In a separate occurrence at the same location a 51-year-old woman was found to have sustained a minor head injury for which she was checked at hospital.”