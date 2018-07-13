Murder ‘shocked and horrified’ Horsham residents

Residents shocked by the violent murder of Anthony Williams in Horsham can now be reassured the town is safe, a district councillor has said.

Tricia Youtan, cabinet member for community and wellbeing, praised the police and witnesses who helped bring Anthony’s killers to justice.

Bridge (left) was convicted of murder, while Onofeghare was convicted of manslaughter by majority verdict

Nicholas Bridge and Daniel Onofeghare were convicted of killing him following a three-week trial in June.

The pair were jailed today for their parts in his death – Bridge for murder, Onofeghare for manslaughter.

Click here to read the full story from today’s sentencing.

Councillor Youtan said: “Residents and visitors to our normally very safe district were shocked and horrified to learn that Anthony Williams had died in what we have come to understand was an extremely violent and targeted attack by a teenager and a young man.

“The community should feel reassured that the police acted very quickly in tracing the perpetrators and I would like to thank all those involved in the investigation who brought this case to court.

“I would also like to thank those brave witnesses who gave their accounts of this horrific crime.

“Convictions can never undo what has happened but I hope it will bring some justice for Anthony’s family and friends.”

READ MORE: How did police detectives catch Anthony’s killers?

Bridge, 18, admitted during the trial that he caused the fatal blow but said he was trying to defend himself.

Following the convictions, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater thanked all those involved in the investigation.

Click here to read what she said.

After the two men were found guilty, Anthony’s family issued a moving tribute to him.

They said: “As a family we have always been strong and close.

“The past months since September 2017 we have all been living, in what can only be described, as our worst nightmare.”

Click here to read the full story.