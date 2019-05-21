Mum pocketed £6,000 from Crawley Asda in 'gross breach of trust'

An Asda employee responsible for handling cash takings decided to steal £6,000 for herself was 'not thinking straight'.

Kerry Sowe, 41, had worked for Asda for 14 years when she stole the cash, a court heard.

Sowe, of Mowbray Drive in Bewbush, Crawley, pleaded guilty to theft by employee and appeared at Hove Crown Court for sentencing this morning.

Prosecutor Louise Walls said: "The theft was noticed by her colleagues and she was then interviewed by the regional manager.

"She made a full admission."

Defence barrister James Lloyd claimed that Sowe had always intended to repay the money.

He said: "Her plan is to sort out her benefits, sort out a place to live and try and get a job to start paying Asda back."

The court heard that Sowe has expressed a 'significant degree' of remorse.

Judge Christine Laing QC said: "Theft from an employer is always treated by the court most seriously.

"It is a gross breach of trust.

"Quite frankly losing your mind and thinking this type of theft was an appropriate way to go about solving your problems.

"You clearly were not thinking straight."

Sowe was given a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She must also carry out unpaid work and attend rehabilitation sessions.