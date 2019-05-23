Mum kicked in face in Horsham town centre robbery

A mother was kicked in the face as she was robbed by a man whilst out shopping with her children in Horsham town centre.

Police said the woman was attacked and robbed as she was walking down North Street yesterday afternoon (May 22).

Sussex Police has released further details on the incident which was initially reported this morning. For more see: Woman with a buggy attacked in Horsham

The 32-year-old was out with her four young children and was assaulted whilst she was picking up some shopping which had fallen from her buggy.

Officers said a man - who initially appeared to be helping her - kicked her in the face and stole a bag containing food and tobacco. She was left shaken and bruised.

The man is described as white, in his mid 20s, with a patchy beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, ripped green t-shirt, a cream jacket, dark jeans and dirty white trainers. He smelt strongly of alcohol and body odour, officers added.

The incident took place at about 5pm and anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1132 of 22/05.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by phoning 0800 555 111.